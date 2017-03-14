Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Borussia Dortmund's matchday squad for Tuesday's DFB-Pokal clash with Sportfreunde Lotte due to an adductor injury.

Aubameyang has scored eight goals in his last four outings in all competitions but has been ruled out of contention for the rearranged quarter-final clash.

Ousmane Dembele takes his place in the starting line-up for the trip to the third-tier side, while Julian Weigl and Erik Durm drop to the bench.

Christian Pulisic and Lukasz Piszczek come in as Dortmund look to secure a place in the semi-finals.