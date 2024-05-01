Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's shock next role teased

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been tipped for a surprise move following his imminent Anfield exit.

The 56-year-old announced earlier on this season that the current campaign on Merseyside would be his final, with the Reds looking to end on a high under their most successful manager in the Premier League age. Klopp cites exhaustion as a reason for wanting to depart.

This has meant that links with the job Bayern Munich have been unlikely, given his wish to take a year out – replacing Thomas Tuchel, who succeeded him at Borussia Dortmund – but now, his potential next step has emerged.

Klopp has been touted to replace Tuchel (Image credit: Alamy)

Writing for the Independent, journalist Miguel Delaney has claimed, “There is increasing talk around [Dortmund] about bringing former manager Jurgen Klopp back as head of football in 2025.”

“For some at Dortmund, this is the inevitable end point of a long period harking back to the 2010-13 glory era, with the club constantly rehiring familiar figures,” Delaney says, adding that it isn't being seen as necessarily a “good thing”, with previous re-hires proving that a move to bring Klopp back could see the club move backwards.

Klopp coached the Black and Yellow for seven years between 2008 and 2015 and was hugely successful, winning two Bundesliga titles and reaching a Champions League final, which he lost against Bayern at Wembley. Now, incumbent boss Edin Terzic has the opportunity to avenge that result – potentially in another Klassiker fixture against Die Roten in London.

Edin Terzic is the current Dortmund boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this move would certainly interest Klopp – though whether he's ready to give up the day-to-day life of coaching on the training ground is another thing.

Klopp is primarily a manager and not a director but may be convinced to return to Dortmund one day. There was talk of him perhaps managing Germany, too, though Julian Nagelsmann has recently signed a long-term deal with Die Mannschaft.

