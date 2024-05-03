Chelsea star Alfie Gilchrist reflects on 'dream come true' following Spurs win

By Arthur Renard
published

Chelsea’s win over Spurs got an extra dimension with the number of academy graduates impressing for the home side

Alfie Gilchrist of Chelsea celebrates after Trevoh Chalobah (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 02, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Just an hour after Chelsea’s victory over Spurs, Alfie Gilchrist was back on the Stamford Bridge pitch to speak about his night and the last few months, which have been a whirlwind.

Yesterday he was starting in a Chelsea team who convincingly beat Tottenham, making it two wins over their London neighbours this season. Apart from the 20-year-old defender, there were also Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah starting and then Josh Acheampong and Jimi Tauriainen came on to make their Premier League debuts. You almost forget that Gilchrist made his own Chelsea bow only a few months ago in December.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Arthur Renard

Arthur Renard has been writing for FourFourTwo since 2013, when Ronald Koeman hosted him for a Readers interview in a small room in stadium De Kuip. Two years later Arthur moved to London, where he still lives and from where he covers English football, while he has also been travelling the world to cover events like the World Cup and Copa America.