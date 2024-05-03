Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer

By Joe Mewis
published

England skipper Harry Kane was wanted at Old Trafford last year

Harry Kane signed for Bayern Munich last summer
Harry Kane signed for Bayern Munich last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United tried and failed to sign Harry Kane last summer, Erik ten Hag has revealed. 

The Red Devils were in for a new striker last summer and would end up signing Rasmus Hojlund in a £72million deal from Atalanta, but the Dane was their second choice behind the England skipper. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.