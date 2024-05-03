Manchester City to sign 'the next Sergio Aguero', who has been in great goalscoring form: report

Manchester City are targeting the signing of a player who has been compared to, and idolises, Sergio Aguero.

Aguero enjoyed a phenomenal 10 seasons at Manchester City in his career, plundering 260 goals in 390 appearances and winning countless trophies for the club - not least their first Premier League title in 2011/12.

But while Pep Guardiola's side already have Erling Haaland leading the line for them, the Manchester City hierarchy are keen on adding a bit more competition to the Norwegian up front.

According to HITC, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy, though they face competition from a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Turkish side since breaking through last season, and has bagged 11 goals in 30 games in all competitions - with 10 of those coming in his last 17 appearances.

Also capable of playing in attacking midfield and on either flank, Kilicsoy idolises former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, and has a similar playing style due to his dynamic movement and stocky build.

Though valued at just £6.8m by Transfermarkt, it seems a much larger price tag will be needed to convince Besiktas to sell Kilicsoy. With four years still remaining on his current deal, and with such great potential, reports suggest Besiktas will consider offers of more than £20m.

That's not nearly enough for former Galatasaray goalkeeper Ahmet Bulut, though, who told Sporx, that Besiktas should demand " at least €50-60m”.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems inevitable that Kilicsoy will move away from Besiktas in the summer, especially as top European clubs search for goalscoring No.9s. Manchester City already have Erling Haaland, too, meaning the Turkish forward will have plenty to time to grow, though he may opt for elsewhere due to limited first team opportunities.

