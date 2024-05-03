Manchester City to sign 'the next Sergio Aguero', who has been in great goalscoring form: report
Manchester City are targeting a player who has been likened to former player Sergio Aguero, in what would be a huge coup
Manchester City are targeting the signing of a player who has been compared to, and idolises, Sergio Aguero.
Aguero enjoyed a phenomenal 10 seasons at Manchester City in his career, plundering 260 goals in 390 appearances and winning countless trophies for the club - not least their first Premier League title in 2011/12.
But while Pep Guardiola's side already have Erling Haaland leading the line for them, the Manchester City hierarchy are keen on adding a bit more competition to the Norwegian up front.
According to HITC, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy, though they face competition from a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Turkish side since breaking through last season, and has bagged 11 goals in 30 games in all competitions - with 10 of those coming in his last 17 appearances.
Also capable of playing in attacking midfield and on either flank, Kilicsoy idolises former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, and has a similar playing style due to his dynamic movement and stocky build.
Though valued at just £6.8m by Transfermarkt, it seems a much larger price tag will be needed to convince Besiktas to sell Kilicsoy. With four years still remaining on his current deal, and with such great potential, reports suggest Besiktas will consider offers of more than £20m.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
That's not nearly enough for former Galatasaray goalkeeper Ahmet Bulut, though, who told Sporx, that Besiktas should demand " at least €50-60m”.
In FourFourTwo's view, it seems inevitable that Kilicsoy will move away from Besiktas in the summer, especially as top European clubs search for goalscoring No.9s. Manchester City already have Erling Haaland, too, meaning the Turkish forward will have plenty to time to grow, though he may opt for elsewhere due to limited first team opportunities.
More Manchester City stories
FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup could actually be brilliant next summer - but they’ve made one huge mistake
Declan Rice reveals key reason why he chose to join Arsenal over Manchester City - as Gunners chase Premier League title
Premier League supercomputer predicts thrilling run-in as Arsenal and Man City go toe-to-toe
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.