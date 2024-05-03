Manchester City to sign 'the next Sergio Aguero', who has been in great goalscoring form: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester City are targeting a player who has been likened to former player Sergio Aguero, in what would be a huge coup

Former Manchester City player Sergio Aguero talks to Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, during the Manchester City Training Session ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final on June 09, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are targeting the signing of a player who has been compared to, and idolises, Sergio Aguero. 

Aguero enjoyed a phenomenal 10 seasons at Manchester City in his career, plundering 260 goals in 390 appearances and winning countless trophies for the club - not least their first Premier League title in 2011/12.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 