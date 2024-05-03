Is Ederson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester City remain firm favourites to retain their Premier League crown for a fourth-consecutive season.

Pep Guardiola's side have a more-than-favourable run-in with just five games left to play and host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Unbeaten in the Premier League since the turn of the year, City know the pressure now resides with both Arsenal and Liverpool to keep track as we reach the business end of the season.

Will Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson be fit enough to play against Wolves on Saturday?

Having been withdrawn against Nottingham Forest last weekend, first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is again set for a sustained period on the sidelines.

With the full extent of his latest injury yet to be fully established, Guardiola did provide an update following the reigning champions victory at The City Ground.

"It doesn't look good. We see tomorrow with the doctor," Guardiola said when asked about Ederson's withdrawal.

Ederson's recent withdrawal was the third time he has been taken off this season, with Stefan Ortega again brought on to replace the Brazilian international.

Having so far played 17 times in all competitions this season, Ortega has remained coy on his future in England given his wife is still living in Germany with their young family.

"At the end it’s not my single decision, my [wife] is there as well, we’re expecting the second child," the 31-year-old said after helping City to a 4-1 win against Aston Villa at the start of last month.

In what has been a chop-and-change season for City in goal, Guardiola has shown great faith in Ederson's deputy and spoke glowingly of him in recent weeks.

“He’s proven himself since he arrived with incredible quality performances,” said Pep.

“We’re delighted with all three keepers at the moment but when he’s had to play he’s performed unbelievable.

