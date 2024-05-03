Is Ederson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester City are still firm favourites to claim a fourth successive Premier League title this season

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City remain firm favourites to retain their Premier League crown for a fourth-consecutive season.

Pep Guardiola's side have a more-than-favourable run-in with just five games left to play and host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.