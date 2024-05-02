Jamie Carragher’s hysterical interview with Jadon Sancho after downing ‘eight pints’ with Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall

Jamie Carragher left his CBS colleagues in hysterics following his 'drunken' post-match interview with Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund’s win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

The former Liverpool star appeared to have enjoyed himself after spending the evening with Dortmund die-hards in their famous ‘Yellow Wall’ where he said he drank ‘eight pints’ with his new ‘family and friends’.

The freewheeling interview that followed saw him put his arm around Manchester United loanee Sancho as he told the 24-year-old all about his experience that evening.

A post shared by CBS Sports Golazo (@cbssportsgolazo) A photo posted by on

“The great thing about the Yellow Wall is the atmosphere, it's not the best view in the world but I thought you played well,” Carragher said.

“But Thierry Henry, Alessandro Del Piero and Micah Richards are in the studio and they're absolutely raving about your performance.”

The trio in the studio, plus anchor Kate Abdo found the exchange hilarious as they struggled to contain themselves live on air.

“99 touches from him [Sancho] in that game tonight,” Abdo said. “31 touches from Jamie Carragher on Jadon Sancho in the interview that he did,” she then added as Richards again burst into laughter.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carragher then admitted he was perhaps a tad worse for wear after being asked by Abdo if he was sober enough to conduct the post-match interviews alongside a straight-faced Peter Schmeichel.

🍻 @Carra23 loving life in Dortmund📺 @delpieroale shining in the studio😅 @Pschmeichel1 sweating out his mixed zone decorumPostgame chaos like only our #UCLToday crew can deliver 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6kP9JcsXe8May 1, 2024

“’You know that's actually a good point,” the former England defender admitted. “I haven't had too much to eat. I had a cheeseburger around half two.

“That might explain why I might be slurring my words because I've had about eight pints in the Yellow Wall.

“I’ve got a new family, a family and friends. We all looked after each other.”

This TV gold came after Niclas Fullkrug’s first-half winner gave the German side a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final.

The two teams meet again in France on Tuesday, which should give Carragher plenty of time to recover from any Yellow Wall hangover he may have woken up with on Thursday morning.

More Liverpool stories

The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit is out in what is a unique last effort from Nike

Liverpool to gift Arne Slot with HUGE statement signing, to replace outgoing star: report

Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's shock next role teased