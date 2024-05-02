Jamie Carragher’s hysterical interview with Jadon Sancho after downing ‘eight pints’ with Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall

By Joe Mewis
published

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher appeared to enjoy his evening watching Borussia Dortmund's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain

Jamie Carragher
(Image credit: Getty)

Jamie Carragher left his CBS colleagues in hysterics following his 'drunken' post-match interview with Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund’s win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening. 

The former Liverpool star appeared to have enjoyed himself after spending the evening with Dortmund die-hards in their famous ‘Yellow Wall’ where he said he drank ‘eight pints’ with his new ‘family and friends’.

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.