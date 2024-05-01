Quiz! Can you name every member of Borussia Dortmund's 1997 Champions League-winning squad?

8 minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to win the Champions League and Copa Libertadores?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Borussia Dortmund are targeting a third appearance in the Champions League final if they can get past Paris Saint-Germain.

The German side won the competition for the first and only time in 1997, catching Juventus by surprise at the Olympiastadion, home of Bayern Munich.

Their manager, Ottmar Hitzfeld, was poached by Bayern following that success and he went on to lift plenty more silverware during two spells at the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In total, 24 players featured for Dormund in the Champions League that season. How many can you name?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid?

Quiz! Can you name every city to host the final of a European club competition since 2000?

Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?