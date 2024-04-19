Manchester United to receive fee in Jadon Sancho deal

Jadon Sancho is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United.

Manchester United have received an FFP boost after Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund booked their place in the last four of the UEFA Champions League.

Sancho, 24, joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan in January and has since regained some of the form seen during the early days of his career.

Edin Terzic's side will now face PSG in the last four of the competition and the Red Devils are set to receive a healthy cash bonus due to their progression.

Dortmund are said to have paid an up-front fee of €3.5million to take Sancho on loan earlier this season, with extra incentives included if they made the semi-finals of the Champions League.

According to the MEN, a 'significant' bonus has now been activated because of Dortmund's success that will benefit Manchester United.

A further payment will be due if Dortmund get past reigning French champions PSG and sets up a potential final clash with either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Sancho has featured heavily for Terzic's side since joining on loan earlier this year, scoring one goal and registering two assists along the way.

The report further states how the majority of the 24-year-old's wages for the second half of the season have now been recovered and they will be satisfied in full if Dortmund continue on their European endeavours.

Erik ten Hag banished Jadon Sancho from the Manchester United squad in September after a dispute over a social media post. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, said bonuses are said to be helping Manchester United's accounts when it comes to satisfying the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Big-money signings Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana arrived in the summer and it remains to be seen just how the future looks for Sancho upon his return to Old Trafford.

"So it is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that," said Ten Hag back in September when quizzed on the matter.



"What will happen [for Sancho's future?] He knows what he has to do, if he wants to return and it is up to him. He knows what he has to do, it is up to him."

