Aubameyang remains committed to Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reaffirmed his commitment to Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international has scored an impressive 27 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season, prompting links with a transfer away from Signal Iduna Park.

However, the 26-year-old – a nominee for the Confederation of African Football's 2015 Player of the Year award – is comfortable at Dortmund and is only focused on continuing his prolific form.

"I am very happy here. The people here accept me for who I am. Dortmund has become my second home," Aubameyang told Kicker.

"I learnt a lot through the clubs I've played for previously, both negative and positive. It's made me a better person.

"Every goal I score feels like the first. It's a special feeling to play in front of these fans. I don't know my limits yet.

"I set personal goals every season, that's very important to me. I have improved in every year I've been at Dortmund."