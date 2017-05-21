Aubameyang to settle Dortmund future next week

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he will make a decision on his future next week.

The Gabon international scored twice on Saturday to help Dortmund to a thrilling 4-3 win over Werder Bremen in their final Bundesliga match of the season and claim the top-scorer prize for the campaign with 31 goals.

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have been linked with a bid for the player, as have Paris Saint-Germain, while Aubameyang himself has regularly underlined a desire to play for Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has now made it clear that the lingering uncertainty over his future should be brought to an end before the beginning of June.

"We'll see. I have to decide next week," Aubameyang told Sky. "I have to talk to the club. Then we'll see what we're doing."

He later added to Bild: "Nothing has been decided yet. We agreed that we should get together after the match and see how things go."

Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the DFB-Pokal next Saturday to round off their campaign.