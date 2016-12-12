Aubameyang still hungry for Madrid move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reiterated his desire to play for Real Madrid but insists he will not agitate for a move away from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international has made no secret of the fact that his long-held wish is to earn a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu and an impressive return in front of goal for Dortmund in recent seasons is unlikely to have hampered his chances of realising that ambition.

He served notice of his ability first-hand this season, scoring against Madrid at home and away in the Champions League group stage.

But speaking to beIN Sports, the 27-year-old made it clear he will not be too disheartened if a move to the 11-time European champions does not transpire.

"Real has a close connection with my family," he said.

"The media is doing too much [speculation]. It's a childhood dream. But, as I always said, I play at Dortmund and I'm glad to be there and it's really good for me.

"And I don't even know if Madrid really wants me. If Real comes one day, then that's good. Otherwise, life goes on. This is not a problem."

Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as a potential destination should Aubameyang leave Signal Iduna Park.

Asked to confirm if he has entered into any preliminary discussion with PSG, he replied: "There was contact with the PSG, yes."

And when it was suggested the Ligue 1 heavyweights might also be interested in recruiting his team-mate Marco Reus, he offered a mischievous response.

"You have to take the package," Aubameyang said, referring to himself and the Germany international.