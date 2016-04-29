Augsburg 0 Cologne 0: Weinzierl's men edge closer to survival
Battling Augsburg edged closer to Bundesliga survival, but were frustrated to be held by Cologne, who had captain Matthias Lehmann sent off.
Augsburg moved another step closer to ensuring their Bundesliga survival despite being held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Cologne on Friday.
Cologne captain Matthias Lehmann was sent off when a high foot on Tobias Werner earned him a second yellow card after 56 minutes, but a poor contest saw both sides only register one shot on target apiece.
The draw sees Augsburg – who had won their three previous matches - edge on to 37 points. That puts them seven clear of Eintracht Frankfurt in the bottom two and six in front of Werder Bremen in the relegation play-off spot.
Markus Weinzierl's men have two matches to play, while all of the teams below them have three remaining.
Eighth-placed Cologne have drawn 11 of their 32 matches this season – the joint-highest tally in the league along with Darmstadt.
