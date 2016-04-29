Augsburg 0 Cologne 0: Weinzierl's men edge closer to survival

Augsburg moved another step closer to ensuring their Bundesliga survival despite being held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Cologne on Friday.

Cologne captain Matthias Lehmann was sent off when a high foot on Tobias Werner earned him a second yellow card after 56 minutes, but a poor contest saw both sides only register one shot on target apiece.

The draw sees Augsburg – who had won their three previous matches - edge on to 37 points. That puts them seven clear of Eintracht Frankfurt in the bottom two and six in front of Werder Bremen in the relegation play-off spot.

Markus Weinzierl's men have two matches to play, while all of the teams below them have three remaining.

Eighth-placed Cologne have drawn 11 of their 32 matches this season – the joint-highest tally in the league along with Darmstadt.