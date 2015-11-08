Augsburg 1 Werder Bremen 2: Pizarro, Bartels pile more misery on hosts

Claudio Pizarro and Fin Bartels earned Werder Bremen a hard-fought 2-1 win at bottom-placed Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Ailing Augsburg could have moved off the bottom and to within a point of Bremen with a win at the WWK Arena, but their woeful domestic form continued as the visitors claimed all three points.

Veteran Bremen striker Pizarro opened the scoring with a fine volley from Santiago Garcia's excellent cross from the left shortly before the hour, before Fin Bartels added a second with 21 minutes remaining.

Augsburg pulled one back in injury time courtesy of a penalty from captain Paul Verhaegh, but it was not enough for Markus Weinzierl's strugglers.

Bremen's victory moves them above Hannover into 14th spot in the table, while Augsburg - who have won just once in 12 Bundesliga games this season - sit five points adrift of safety in last place.