Augsburg bring in Lazio's Leitner

Moritz Leitner has brought an end to his underwhelming spell with Lazio by completing a return to Augsburg.

The midfielder has moved for an undisclosed fee, signing a deal until 2021 after a brief stint at the Stadio Olimpico that saw him make just two appearances.

Leitner, who only switched to Serie A in August, featured as a loanee from Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg's 2010-11 2.Bundesliga promotion season and is delighted to be back on familiar ground.

"My first spell at FCA, which was crowned with promotion to the Bundesliga, was terrific," the 24-year-old told the club's official website.

"I only have positive memories of it so it quickly became clear to me that I wanted to take this opportunity to return to the Bundesliga.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved for their confidence and I look forward to getting to know the team and being able to wear the FCA shirt for a long time."

Augsburg sit 12th in the Bundesliga, with Manuel Baum's men having won 2-1 at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Lazio also confirmed on Tuesday that left-back Vinicius Freitas had left for AEK Athens, while 20-year-old Joseph Minala has been sent on loan to Serie B outfit US Salernitana.