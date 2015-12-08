Augsburg's Hitz to pay Cologne's penalty spot bill

Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz says he will pay the bill for damaging Cologne's penalty spot at the weekend with the money to go to a local children's hospital.

Hitz was spotted damaging the penalty spot at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday shortly before Anthony Modeste slipped in the run-up for his spot-kick during Augsburg's 1-0 victory.

Raul Bobadilla scored six minutes after Modeste's slip with Hitz's antics gaining international attention.

While Hitz avoided sanctions from the Bundesliga, Cologne later sent Hitz a bill for the damage done to the penalty spot.

"I will happily pay the bill even if they sent it as a bit of a joke and even if I think our groundsman would have repaired the penalty spot a bit quicker," he said.

"When it comes to where the money should be going, I would like to thank Koln for their suggestion. I would like to make my annual charity donation to the children's hospital in the Amsterdamer Strasse in Koln."