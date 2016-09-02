Aulas claims LFP will examine PSG's funding

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas claims the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) will "be studying the problems posed by Paris Saint-Germain's funding".

In June Aulas caused a spat when he suggested the capital city club enjoys tax privileges due to its foreign ownership.

He was publicly censured on Thursday by Saint-Etienne supremo Bernard Caiazzo, who also heads up the Premier Ligue, a body representing Ligue 1 teams' collective interests.

Caiazzo told L'Equipe: "Once again, we have asked Jean-Michel Aulas to focus his comments only on his own club's affairs.

"We have also asked him to refrain from denigrating other clubs, most notably PSG."

But Aulas, for now at least, had the last word.

Responding on Twitter to a story about the attempts to secure his silence, he wrote: "In exchange, the LFP's board of directors will be studying the problems posed by PSG's funding. Particularly the subject of state aid from Qatar, or what is assumed to be."