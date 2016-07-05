Aulas hints at Valbuena exit

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed midfielder Mathieu Valbuena could leave the club before the new season starts.

The Ligue 1 side have received inquiries from China for the 31-year-old playmaker, with Fenerbahce also asking about Valbuena, who missed out on France's Euro 2016 squad after losing form last year.

Aulas, who recently insisted striker Alexandre Lacazette will stay at Lyon, said Valbuena is "welcome" to stay at Lyon if he decides not to leave.

"His future is not necessarily at Lyon," Aulas told Canal+. "I really like Mathieu. If he wants to stay, he will be welcome.

"Several approaches have been made. There was much talk about him in China. Turkish clubs like Fenerbahce have also inquired."

Aulas suggested Corentin Tolisso could remain at Lyon for another season despite interest in the 21-year-old from Serie A club Napoli.

"Napoli have come back with an additional offer, but Corentin will remain with us," Aulas said.

"On the one hand because he wants to stay, I do not think he has the desire to leave, and secondly because we need his power."