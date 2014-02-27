Aulas: Lyon have 'moral commitment' to Gonalons

The French side turned down a bid for midfielder Gonalons from Serie A outfit Napoli during the January transfer window.

However, Aulas expects Napoli to make another approach for the France international, who he has permitted to exit the Stade de Gerland if the right offer comes along.

"His (Gonalons) agent told me that Napoli will return to the position, but from the close of the winter transfer window I have had no more contact with their president," Aulas said in quotes widely reported by the French media.

"I hope to have Gonalons and (Clement) Grenier in the squad. But, I am committed morally with Gonalons, guaranteeing that he will be sold if a satisfactory offer is to arrive."

Aulas may be resigned to losing his skipper, but is adamant that coach Remi Garde, who is out of contract in June, will remain with the club.

"He (Garde) wants to wait so I calmly await the end of the championship," Aulas added. "I am an optimist so I am convinced that Remi Garde will stay.

"Should Remi tell me that he does not want to extend then I will look elsewhere (for another coach)."

Alexandre Lacazette has starred for Lyon this term, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, and Aulas insists that the forward is not for sale.

"We have received offers for him but he is untransferrable," he explained. "We are currently preparing a proposal for him to extend his contract."