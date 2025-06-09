Liverpool given green light to stunning Aurelien Tchouameni move: report

Liverpool have been granted the go-ahead to complete a stunning Aurelien Tchouameni swoop.

Despite winning the league with Ryan Gravenberch impressing hugely in defensive midfield, Liverpool were linked with Martin Zubimendi last year, with a real possibility that they could move for another no.6 summer.

The Reds lack an enforcer in the centre of the pitch, with Moises Caicedo another linked before his switch to Chelsea – and with historic links to Tchouameni, the deal could finally take place.

Liverpool could secure Aurelien Tchouameni for £59 million

Arne Slot may wish to strengthen in midfield (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tchouameni was said to have been of interest to Liverpool before signing a six-year deal at Real Madrid for a fee that Spanish publication Marca reported to be worth £68.3 million, with £17m of add-ons.

The Frenchman is still Madrid's fifth-most expensive signing ever, but with new manager Xabi Alonso having the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and even Trent Alexander-Arnold to choose from in the centre of the park, Tchouameni is a strong candidate to move on.

Xabi Alonso may look to move Tchouameni on this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes has confirmed as much, echoing reports from AS via Sports Mole, that Tchouameni could be offered to the Reds for just £59m.

The 25-year-old is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, but has spent considerable time playing at centre-back under Carlo Ancelotti, meaning that he could become a valued squad member at Anfield in a variety of positions.

FourFourTwo understands, however, that defensive midfield is not a concern for manager Arne Slot right now, with left-back and centre-forward bigger priorities to complete deals for in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Zubimendi was more of an opportunity, with Liverpool wanting to pursue a specific personality rather than a profile, meaning that the Merseysiders may not even return for another defensive midfielder at all.

Aurelien Tchouameni (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tchouameni is expected to go to the United States with Real Madrid as part of their Club World Cup squad – though his situation may develop later in the summer.

The Frenchman is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt.