Aurier punishment not up to me - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has made it clear he does not have any influence on how Serge Aurier will be punished by the club following his recent outburst on social media platform Periscope.

Aurier made the headlines for all the wrong reasons when he insulted Blanc and several of his team-mates in a video that was streamed online and was consequently dropped from the squad for the 2-1 Champions League win over Chelsea on Tuesday.

Blanc reacted by vowing Aurier faces severe punishment, but the PSG coach has clarified he will not have the final say in how the 23-year-old will be disciplined.

"The club will take a decision on Aurier's punishment. That is not the coach's job," Blanc said at a news conference on Friday.

"I will have a discussion with him. We met without a camera, face to face. The club will take a decision and he will respect that.

"And then I can say whether we need Serge from here until the end of the season. Time will always have its effect."

Aurier joined PSG from Toulouse in July 2014 and had since developed into an important first-team member at the Ligue 1 champions.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring four goals in the process.

The right-back's contract at the Parc des Princes runs until June 2019.