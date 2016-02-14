Aurier suspended by PSG, misses Chelsea clash

Serge Aurier has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain following remarks made in a video on social media and will miss the Champions League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international posted a video responding to questions from supporters in which he appeared to make controversial comments about head coach Laurent Blanc and certain PSG team-mates, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PSG have since issued a statement to confirm they have provisionally suspended the former Toulouse defender and will not include him in the squad to face Guus Hiddink's side in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

"This Sunday, the club became aware of a video posted on a social network in which Serge Aurier answered questions asked by people on the website, a video published on internet and all media since last night.

"This video, shot in a private setting, contains some comments clearly unacceptable from a player of Paris Saint-Germain, about some team-mates and especially the head coach Laurent Blanc.

"Following a discussion with Mr. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club decided to open towards the player a disciplinary procedure with a provisional immediate suspension. Serge Aurier will not be included in the group that will face Chelsea on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

"Paris Saint-Germain wishes to express its full support to his head coach, Laurent Blanc, and players who rightly feel offended by remarks contrary to all the values of the club."

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "I took the decision to lay off [suspend] Serge Aurier. Paris Saint-Germain is a very strong institution which nobody can touch.

"I will not let anyone embarrass the club and distract us from our goals, starting with our game against Chelsea, which is highly anticipated by our supporters.

"All the energies of the club, the players, the head coach and his staff are now focused on this crucial date which is a priority for us and for our fans."

Aurier issued an apology to his coach and team-mates for what he described as an "unforgiveable" error in judgement.

"I'm here to apologise to the coach, the club and my team-mates, and to the fans, because today I think that they are the most important people," he told BeIn Sport.

"I apologise in particular to the coach, I can only thank him for everything he has done for me since my arrival here in Paris.

"He wanted me, I came, and it's been going really well, so I think I owe him a lot, and that's why I sincerely apologise for everything I said. I truly regret it.

"I accept all the punishments that the club will issue to me in regard to this story. I made a huge blunder, I was unforgivable, and I'm ready to accept all the consequences."