Austin relaxed over England prospects

England continued their perfect record in Euro 2016 qualification with an emphatic 4-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley on Friday night.

Harry Kane came off the bench to complete the scoring within 79 seconds of his international debut, continuing a fairytale breakthrough season for the Tottenham youngster, who has scored 29 times at club level this term.

Former Burnley forward Austin has netted 15 goals in his maiden Premier League despite QPR's lowly status and was tipped in some quarters to gain full international honours this month.

But the clamour for an Austin call-up did not match the anticipation around Kane and the 25-year-old was realistic when asked about his England prospects as a guest of Sky Sports' Soccer AM programme.

He said: "I think, if you look at the strikers, there are three who pick themselves. [Wayne] Rooney, [Daniel] Sturridge and [Danny] Welbeck.

"And then you are going to pick Harry Kane, the form he is in, he has been incredible this season. So no, I did not expect to be picked."

As it is, Austin is happy to content himself with a remarkable rise from non-league football with Poole Town six years ago - via prolific stints at Swindon Town and Turf Moor.

"It was my dream six years ago, to progress myself through, and try to play as high as I can," he said.

"If you had said six years ago, 'you will be playing in the Premier League', I would have said you are being daft.

"It is every kid's dream to be a footballer and hopefully I can make the step into international football. That is what I am trying to do."