Australia: FIFA could permit Temarii replacement

FIFA itself has not commented on Oceania's request to be represented on the executive committee but Frank Lowy, head of Australia's bid for 2022, said he understood the sport's world ruling body would agree to it.

FIFA's executive committee is currently reduced to 22 members following the suspension of Temarii and Nigeria's Amos Adamu, who have been banned for one and three years respectively following an investigation into allegations made by a British newspaper.

"I hear that maybe there will be 23 voters," Lowy told Reuters on Sunday. "I haven't had it confirmed, but I hear it will be 23.

"I can't quite tell you exactly where I heard if from," he added.

Tahiti's Temarii, president of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), was the region's only representative on the executive committee until he was suspended from all football-related activity this month.

FIFA found he had breached general rules of ethics and loyalty.

Temarii would need to drop an appeal against the punishment and resign his post before Oceania could replace him, although there has been no official indication of whether he will do this.

The OFC met in Auckland on Saturday and said it believed it had the right a replace Temarii for the remainder of his term.

The OFC's acting president David Chung, from Papua New Guinea, would be first in line to replace Temarii.

England, Russia, Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands are bidding to host the 2018 World Cup with Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar and United States the candidates for 2022.