Australia protect Jedinak's injured ankle

Jedinak twisted his left ankle badly in Friday night's emphatic 4-1 win over Kuwait in Melbourne to kick-off Australia's Asian Cup campaign.

The 30-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder did not get scans on his ankle, although he will be assessed by medical staff again on Saturday night to decide the best way forward ahead of Tuesday's clash with Oman.

It is understood the injury is not overly serious, although coach Ange Postecoglou and his stay will take no chances with their captain.

When Australia arrived at their hotel in Sydney, the entire squad took the stairs to their rooms except for Jedinak, who used the lift.

"I think it's just a precaution," midfielder James Troisi said of the protective boot encasing Jedinak's lower left leg.

"The medical staff will look after him and hopefully he will be fine.

"He's our captain and he's the captain for a reason but we definitely have a lot of players that can fill the spot."

Jedinak rolled his ankle just before half-time against Kuwait and looked in some discomfort but bravely battled on for the rest of the match.

He scored a vital penalty in the second half, which ensured a perfect start to the tournament for the home side.

Asked about the extent of the injury, goalkeeper Mat Ryan said: "I didn't study physiotherapy at school but from what I've heard from the medical staff they will see how it is tomorrow.

"Fingers crossed. Hopefully he doesn't miss any game time but if he does we have plenty of depth in the side to cover for him."

Mark Milligan is the most likely replacement for Jedinak if the skipper is not right for Tuesday's Group A fixture with Oman at ANZ Stadium.

The members of the squad that did not take part in Friday's game will have a training session on Saturday, before the entire squad gets a day off on Sunday.