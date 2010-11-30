Australia unperturbed by revenue report

Australia were given an overall 68 percent rating by management consultants McKinsey who were commissioned by FIFA to analyse each bid across five key revenue streams: sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, licensing and media rights.

This compared to 100 per cent evaluation for the United States, followed by Japan with 73 percent, South Korea 71 percent, Qatar 70 percent,

"McKinsey are not voting," said Australian bid head Frank Lowy. "They are not the decisive factor."

"We have a study we have produced and it does paint a different picture. It would be very profitable for FIFA to award the World Cup to Australia.

"If you look at the growth of Asia, Japan, China, India in the last 10 years, what will happen in the next 10 years is unbelievably great in numbers of people, wealth creation, spendable dollars.

"Those things are overwhelming, whatever McKinsey might say."

Lowy said Thursday's vote would not be swung by one individual factor, whether that was the technical or financial strength of the bids, the political lobbying or Wednesday's presentations to FIFA's executive committee.

"There are many deciding factors, but I think we have a credible, good, top bid, very seriously done," he said.

"When you build a house, do you say that the bricks are more important than the roof or the foundation is more important than the bricks? Our presentation is important but it is not the only factor.

Lowy was speaking shortly after a meeting with FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

"It does make an impression," he said of the meeting. "He doesn't sit and there and just listen, he asks questions, he wants to be informed.

"He wants to be sure the award will be given to the best contender. It's a very polite discussion but you have to watch for the signs."