Autumn champions tag irrelevant – Sammer

Matthias Sammer "could not care less" about Bayern Munich being crowned Autumn champions of the Bundesliga.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Ingolstadt ensured the title holders will head into the mid-season break at the summit for a record fifth campaign in a row.

But Bayern sporting director Sammer's focus is on the bigger picture.

"The points and the standings are the important thing," he said. "It would be terrible if the records just said 'Autumn champions' – it brings nothing, I could not care less.

"What matters is how many points you have and that the gap to the teams behind us did not decrease."

Ingolstadt were beaten by second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Philipp Lahm as Bayern bounced back from the 3-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach last time out in the league.