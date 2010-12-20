Avi Cohen seriously injured in crash

Cohen, 54, the father of Tamir Cohen of Bolton Wanderers, was involved in a collision with a car, was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered severe headwounds, a paramedic who treated him at the scene said.

"He had a serious head injury, unfortunately it did not look good... we found him lying in the road," Paramedic Eli Bir told Israeli Channel 5.

Cohen was the first Israeli to play in England, signing for Liverpool in 1979. He made 24 appearances, scoring one goal in the match against Aston Villa which secured his club the 1979/80 league title. He also scored an own-goal in the same game.

Cairo-born Cohen returned to Israel in 1981 to rejoin his home club Maccabi Tel Aviv before a short stint with Glasgow Rangers in 1987-88.

He retired in 1990 having earned 64 caps for Israel, some as captain. He currently serves as the chairman of the Israeli Professional Footballers Association.