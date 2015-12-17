Axed Mourinho heading back to Real Madrid - Calderon

Jose Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid having left Chelsea, according to the club's former president Ramon Calderon.

The Portuguese coach parted company with the Premier League champions by mutual consent on Thursday after a dismal first half of a season that has left them just a point above the relegation zone after 16 games.

Following news of the former Madrid coach's departure, Calderon has suggested it is a matter of time until he replaces under-fire Rafael Benitez back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Mou is closer to Madrid," he posted via his official Twitter account, before later adding: "Only a few things to sort out and he'll be here.

"Without a doubt the best news for [Florentino] Perez in the most difficult situation he has had as president. I couldn't find a better shield."

It is not the first time Calderon has talked up the prospect of Mourinho returning to the 10-time European champions, who he steered to La Liga glory in 2011-12.

In an interview with talkSPORT in November, he said: "It's not a secret that the current Real Madrid president [Florentino Perez] has backed Mourinho many times.

"He likes him a lot and you can't rule out seeing him again on the bench at the Bernabeu.

"I know it seems strange, but if Benitez doesn't have a good season and Mourinho gets sacked by Chelsea, I insist you can't rule out seeing him here again."

Guus Hiddink and Juande Ramos are two of the leading favourites to succeed Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.