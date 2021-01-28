Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial receive racist abuse on social media

Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have been subjected to racist abuse on social media in the wake of the defeat to Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to the Premier League’s bottom side on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford.

That defeat sparked a torrent of online abuse aimed at United’s players, including racist abuse aimed at defender Tuanzebe, who inadvertently turned home Oliver Burke’s winner, and forward Martial.

UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/lR8Qcnxq4N— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 28, 2021

Racist terms and monkey emojis were put on Instagram comments of the pair’s most recent posts, while Tuanzebe has reportedly deactivated his Twitter account.

Following the online abuse, United midfielder Scott McTominay posted a photo of Tuanzebe with a crown on his head alongside a heart emoji as well as black and white fists. “My brother,” he said on an Instagram Story post. “Disgusted with what I have read this morning”

Scott McTominay (Instagram Stories)

United captain Harry Maguire wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the players taking a knee: “UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it.”