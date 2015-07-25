Ayew blasts Lorient for pricing him out of Villa move

Jordan Ayew has lashed out at Lorient, accusing the Ligue 1 club of attempting to price him out of a move to Aston Villa.

Villa manager Tim Sherwood is on the hunt for a new striker and has seemingly turned his attentions to Ghana striker Ayew, who scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 last season for the Breton side.

Ayew's older brother Andre has sealed a switch to the Premier League for the coming season with Swansea City, and the younger son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele wants to follow suit.

"It is incomprehensible," Ayew told L'Equipe on Saturday. "They said I could go for €10m or €12m, but now they ask for £10m with £2m added on in bonus payments, which makes it nearly €17m.

"They bought me for five million and now they are blocking me.

"Today I am in Birmingham; I'm going to Aston Villa. Nothing will make me change my mind."