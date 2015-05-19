Ayew preferring not to think about departure

Andre Ayew is not looking forward to Saturday, when he will make his final appearance for Marseille before leaving the club.

The Ghana international confirmed at the weekend that he was set to leave, after Marseille were unable to match his current wage.

With his final outing at home to Bastia on the horizon, Ayew is not relishing the prospect of a farewell at the Stade Velodrome.

"I don't want to think about it," he told radio show Luis Attaque.

"It's a game that will be very special for me. I do not like Saturday because I do not know what will happen.

"I do not know what awaits me after."