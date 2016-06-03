Azerbaijan 1 Canada 1: Nazarov cancels out Akindele opener

Dimitrij Nazarov converted a second-half penalty to help Azerbaijan to a 1-1 draw with Canada in Friday's international friendly in Austria.

The Karlsruher man left Simon Thomas no chance from the spot after Tesho Akindele had opened the scoring.

Azerbaijan dominated proceedings early on, but failed to find the net and were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal when Akindele put Canada ahead with a calm finish shortly before the break.

They fought back after the interval, though, and were eventually rewarded with a draw following Nazarov's goal from 12 yards.

Aghabala Ramazanov was the first to threaten for Azerbaijan when he took aim from just outside the area in the ninth minute, his shot taking a wicked deflection off a defender before going just wide.

The following corner eventually ended up at the feet of Namig Alasgarov, who fired just wide of the top corner from 20 yards out.

Ramazanov nearly surprised Canada goalkeeper Thomas with an opportunistic free-kick minutes later, but the shot-stopper spotted the danger just in time and prevented the opener with a good save.

Canada slowly grew into the game after a difficult start and they came close to breaking the deadlock halfway through the first half when Akindele hit the crossbar with a powerful strike after a good team move.

Akindele had more luck in front of goal in the 43th minute, though, as he coolly slotted home from close range after being set up by Scott Arfield to open the scoring.

Azerbaijan levelled the scoring early in the second half as Nazarov converted a penalty in the 58th minute.

Substitute Karl Ouimette brought down Ramazanov just inside the area and Nazarov had no trouble finding the net from 12 yards.

Tosaint Ricketts and Ouimette got chances to help Canada to victory in the remainder over the game, but the former aimed just over the crossbar, while the latter's header went straight into Kamran Aghayev's hands.