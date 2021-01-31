Azpilicueta, Alonso give Thomas Tuchel first Chelsea win

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso scored as Thomas Tuchel got a first win as Chelsea head coach with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues captain Azpilicueta handed the German coach his first goal after he was set up by Callum Hudson-Odoi five minutes before half-time.

Tuchel's side dominated proceedings throughout and came close to a second goal when Hudson-Odoi hit a post before he teed up substitute Christian Pulisic, who dragged his effort wide of goal.

Alonso, who was one of four Chelsea changes, made sure of the win in the 84 minutes, juggling Pulisic's pass before volleying his effort beyond Nick Pope.

Burnley had beaten Liverpool and Aston Villa in their previous two matches but they lost Chris Wood to injury and did not muster a single shot on target at Stamford Bridge.

A first win in four home matches lifts Chelsea to seventh, level on points with their next opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, while Burnley stay 15th, eight points above the bottom three.