Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has acknowledged he was wrong to clash with Vincenzo Montella after being substituted against Sampdoria and will pay for the squad's dinner by way of an apology.

Bacca, who has nine goals in all competitions this season, fumed after being replaced by Gianluca Lapadula with 18 minutes remaining in Sunday's 1-0 loss at San Siro.

The Colombia international also clashed with head coach Montella after his substitution against Pescara in October and he has been taken off 15 times in 18 starts across all competitions this season.

But while he may feel hard done by at being replaced in almost every match, Bacca acknowledged he was wrong to express himself as he did.

"It just so happened that he took me off and I was angry because we were losing 1-0," Bacca said to Milan TV.

"I wanted to stay on the pitch and help the team. It was his decision and I had the adrenaline of the game.

"Right now it is all out in the open, I spoke to him and I was wrong because I was hot-headed and angry.

"I told the coach that I had made a mistake, I spoke with my team-mates to apologise and I will pay for dinner for the team.

"I decided to do that because we are a united team. Everything was fine afterwards and I spoke to him this morning.

"There are no problems with the coach. I have to respect his choices and keep working.

"It is important to have an early chance to bounce back on Wednesday against Bologna."

Tensions are high as Milan have lost four straight matches in all competitions, slipping down to eighth in Serie A and exiting the Coppa Italia.