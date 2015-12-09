Bacca enjoying competitive Serie A

Former Sevilla striker Carlos Bacca is enjoying life in a more competitive league at AC Milan after watching Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate La Liga.

The Colombia international switched Spain for Italy during the close-season after two campaigns with Sevilla, and he has settled well with six goals in 15 Serie A appearances.

His form has not propelled Milan to the top of the table, with Inter, Fiorentina, Napoli and Roma all having held top spot during the opening four months of the campaign.

"Unlike La Liga, where [the] same two always win, in Italy there are many competitive teams and the proof comes from the fact that every week there is a different league leader," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Milan? I have great confidence, we are working every day," he said of the team's Scudetto ambitions, which may well prove beyond them this term.

"The objective is to find the right consistency and a winning streak."

Milan are eighth on the Serie A table, nine points behind leaders and cross-city rivals Inter. Sinisa Mihajlovic's team are at home to bottom side Hellas Verona on Sunday.