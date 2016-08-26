Bacca relishing life under Montella, aims subtle dig at Mihajlovic

Carlos Bacca is relishing the style of football that Vincenzo Montella is trying to employ at AC Milan and aimed a thinly veiled dig at the methods preferred by predecessor Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Montella was appointed as the full-time successor to Mihajlovic, who lasted just 10 months in the San Siro hotseat before being dismissed in April.

The future of Colombia international Bacca was in doubt after West Ham were heavily linked with a move, but the striker opted to stay put and lead the line for Montella this season.

Bacca's decision paid immediate dividends when he scored a hat-trick in Milan's season-opening 3-2 victory over Mihajlovic's Torino last weekend.

And Bacca believes Montella's ideology can help him flourish in Serie A this term.

"I enjoy working with Montella, we play with a football not only running...otherwise we'd rather train with Usain Bolt," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"This way I am sure we will be more offensive and I will have more chances. Last year I had a few and there was less enthusiasm in the changing room.

"Montella was straightforward to me, even when he left me out of the US tour, he told me it was better to stay home and train."

On his decision to reject West Ham's advances, Bacca added: "I consider West Ham a first-rate club. But I turned down their offer, not least because I have to think about my family.

"I spoke about it with [CEO Adriano] Galliani, it seemed fair to warn him because I consider myself a clear and transparent person and my intention is to stay where I am.

"He told me that the club agreed that I could stay. I'll be sincere, I love hearing the club tell me that I'm important to them. So I can tell the fans, don't worry, the market is closed for me."