Bacca wants Ibrahimovic at Milan

Carlos Bacca wants Paris Saint-Germain superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic to follow in his footsteps and make the switch to Milan ahead of the new season.

Colombia international Bacca moved to San Siro after two years at Sevilla, during which time he won successive UEFA Europa League titles, scoring twice in the 3-2 final win over Dnipro back in May.

As he looks to settle in to his new surroundings, Bacca has called on Ibrahimovic to leave the French champions and return to the club where he spent two years between 2010 and 2012.

"It would be something really nice, having the chance to play with a such an important player as Ibrahimovic," Bacca said.

"He is a top player and could give a lot to Milan. Hopefully, the transfer will be made.

"I wish he could come but the most important thing is to focus on the players we have right now in order to win so many things for Milan."

Bacca, who scored 49 goals in all competitions during his two campaigns with Sevilla, revealed he had no hesitation in agreeing to sign for his new club.

"Milan has a big and ambitious project," he said. "Milan is the biggest team in Italy.

"You always have the dream to play in a giant team like Milan and when I had the chance I didn't have any doubts. Even if I did have other bids, my first option was Milan.

"I will give 100 per cent for this jersey. I will try my best in every single training and every single game in order to achieve as many of the team’s goals as we can."