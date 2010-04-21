Bad week worsens for Ribery

Ribery suffered a rush of blood to the head when he stamped on the ankle of Lyon striker Lisandro Lopez in the 37th minute of their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Italian referee Roberto Rosetti brandished a straight red card as Ribery trudged forlonly off. Bayern overcame the dismissal to win 1-0 as Lyon were alos reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

Frenchman Ribery, who has yet to decide whether he will stay at Bayern or join another major European club at the end of the season, will miss the return leg in France and could potentially miss the final should Bayern qualify if UEFA hand out a two-match suspension.

The 27-year-old walked past reporters without saying a word after the game.

Ribery, whose participation in the match was initially in doubt due to injury, was one of several France internationals, including Lyon's Sidney Govou, who were quizzed in relation to the prostitution ring and Bayern have kept him out of the media spotlight all week.

Bayern coach Louis van Gaal said Ribery had been unlucky to be sent off.

"I thought, watching from the bench, that he stood too long on the opponent's leg. I do not think it was a red card because it was the inner foot and not a foul with full force," he said.

"I think it was more provocation but I think the referee showed the red card because he saw that he stood long on that foot."

Van Gaal, who has had a rocky relationship with the player, said he hoped he would only receive a one-match ban.

"If you see it closely it was not a red card. It is more a yellow so I hope that for Bayern and himself he will be banned for only one game," he said.

