Badstuber hopeful injury woes behind him

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber is hopeful his injury woes are behind him for good after making his comeback in Wednesday's 3-1 DFB-Pokal win over Augsburg.

The centre-back had last featured for the Bavarians in their cup win over Bochum on February 10 and had since been out of action due to an ankle injury and a muscular problem.

But Badstuber returned to match action at the Allianz Arena after eight and a half months on the sidelines as he replaced Mats Hummels with 10 minutes left on the clock.

He now hopes there will be no more lengthy absences due to physical misfortunes, having previously overcome serious knee injuries and a torn tendon.

"It was pure emotion, even though it was not the first time I made a comeback like this," the 27-year-old told reporters after receiving a standing ovation from the fans.

"I enjoy being welcomed like this. I am very happy. Of course you absorb the atmosphere. It gives you goosebumps, you do not forget it.

"This was the last time I have to make a comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. I have faith in my body."