Bafana fail to qualify for Afcon after Sudan defeat

Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following their 2-0 defeat to Sudan at the Khartoum International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Molefi Ntseki made four changes to his side that drew with Ghana as Rivaldo Coetzee, Sifiso Hlanti, Ruzaigh Gamildien and Andile Jali made way for Lebohang Maboe, Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and Luther Singh.

The hosts got off to a great start and broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when Saifeldin Bakhit headed the ball home from a resulting free kick.

Thulani Hlatshwayo should've levelled matters for Bafana in the 11th minute but saw his header crash against the crossbar.

Sudan then doubled their lead in the 32nd minute after Abdelrahman Yousif was played through on goal before beating Hlatshwayo to slot the ball past Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The Desert Hawks went into the half time break with a two-goal lead over the South African side.

South Africa had a chance to reduce the deficit early in the second half but Motshwari failed to make the most of his chance at the far post.

Ntseki opted to make a triple substitution on the hour mark as Ruzaigh Gamildien, Lyle Foster and Sifiso Hlanti came on to replace Maboe, Tau and Singh.

The visitors had an even better chance to pull a goal back in the 75th minute but Foster was unable to beat the Sudan keeper from close range after he was played through on goal by Morena.

The Bafana coach then opted for a more attacking presence after he brought on Vincent Pule and Thabiso Kutumela in place of Siyanda Xulu and Themba Zwane a minute later.

Bafana were unable to find the back of the net against Sudan as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against the host, which saw them finish third in Group C, while Sudan finished in second place to book their place in the finals of the competition.