Baggies dressing room is good, insists Mel

Reports emerged two weeks ago that Saido Berahino and James Morrison had been involved in an argument after Cardiff's stoppage-time equaliser at the Hawthorns.

Whatever the reality, Mel's side - who sit 16th in the table - responded in the best possible fashion last time out as Morgan Amalfitano's goal earned them a potentially priceless 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Norwich City.

The Spaniard said he would be happy for arguments to continue as long as his side were picking up victories, but insisted that there were no problems within his squad.

"The dressing room is very good," he said. "I don't mind if there are fights if in the following match we win.

"No (I wouldn't encourage it) but it's something that's normal among players and young players who are ambitious.

"The most important thing is what happens on May 12. I'm certain West Bromwich Albion will still be in the Premier League on that date.

"We are now getting towards the end. When I came on January 14, I had a very difficult job ahead of me.

"I had to learn a language as quickly as I could and learn my players. Together we are achieving this. When I did I said I was sure West Bromwich Albion would stay in the Premier League."