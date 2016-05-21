Bain appointed new Sunderland CEO

Sunderland have announced the appointment of Martin Bain as the club's new chief executive, replacing Margaret Byrne, who resigned in March.

Byrne stepped down from the position following Adam Johnson's conviction on child sex offences after confessing to a "serious error of judgment".

She admitted recommending the former England international be allowed to continue playing for the club despite being told by Johnson's lawyer in May 2015 that his client had kissed a 15-year-old girl and sent her a series of suggestive WhatsApp messages.

Bain, who is chief executive at Maccabi Tel Aviv and previously held the same role at Rangers, will take over on July 1 and chairman Ellis Short welcomed his appointment.

"With his commercial experience, commitment to working closely with local communities and impressive track record of building winning teams on and off the pitch, I know that we have someone that can take us forward," Short said.

Bain added: "I am looking forward to working closely with the chairman and everyone involved with the club and will endeavour to do everything possible to help the club to realise its potential."