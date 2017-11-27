Bale agent hits out at 'trash' stories in Spanish media

Gareth Bale wants to spend the rest of his career at Real Madrid and the Spanish press are guilty of writing "trash" about the Wales star, says his agent.

Speculation regarding Bale and an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu is never far from the back pages in Spain, despite the forward having won three Champions Leagues, a LaLiga title and a Copa del Rey during four years at Madrid.

Bale has often been the subject of whistles from a demanding Bernabeu crowd when Madrid have failed to hit their top standard, and there was talk that Manchester United were ready to bring the 28-year-old back to the Premier League in the last transfer window.

However, Bale – who is set to play for the first time since September in Tuesday's Copa del Rey fixture against Fuenlabrada due to a combination of calf and groin injuries – is settled in the Spanish capital and does not want to contemplate a transfer, according to his representative Jonathan Barnett.

"He wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid," he told Fichajes. "He loves Madrid, the city, life and he loves the club.

"Of course, it hurts him when the people don't support him and they do with other players who aren't so good.

"It's crazy, this happens only in Spain and I don't understand it, fans should understand this and know how good he is."

Barnett also took aim at the media in Spain, who he accused of making up stories about Bale.

"I think that those who write these stories should go back to school and learn what journalism should be like, it's not inventing stories, I do not want to get angry because I read invented stories," he added.

"Some journalists in Spain write trash, they aren't based on football reasons and this is a mistake, they don't take the time to analyse what he has done. The fans should adore him."