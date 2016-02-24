Bale agent slams Real Madrid exit rumours

The agent of Gareth Bale has angrily denied rumours that Real Madrid will look to sell the forward due to concerns over his injury record.

Bale suffered a calf problem last month and is unlikely to be fit for the derby with Atletico Madrid on Saturday after suffering a setback in his recovery sessions.

A report in Spain has suggested that members of the Madrid hierarchy are exploring the prospect of offloading the former Tottenham star at the end of the season given his track record of fitness problems at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But his agent, Jonathan Barnett, told the Daily Mirror: "It's a completely rubbish story made by an irresponsible and totally ill-informed journalist."

Bale has scored 13 goals in his 15 appearances in La Liga this season.