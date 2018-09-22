Bale benched for Real Madrid-Espanyol

Gareth Bale and Marcelo have been named among the substitutes for Real Madrid's LaLiga match at home to Espanyol.

Bale has started all four of Madrid's LaLiga games so far this season under new coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Wales star drops to the bench for Saturday's meeting with Espanyol, though, with Lopetegui also leaving out Marcelo.

Bale has scored in each of his last four matches, while he has hit 10 goals in his last 11 games played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho Fernandez comes into the Madrid defence with Alvaro Odriozola making his debut in place of injured right-back Dani Carvajal.

Isco, who scored a free-kick in Madrid's Champions League defeat of Roma in midweek, will provide support to Karim Benzema along with Marco Asensio.

There is also a start in midfield for Dani Ceballos, while Thibaut Courtois is back in goal after Keylor Navas started against Roma.