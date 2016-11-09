Bale crowned Wales' Player of the Year

Gareth Bale has continued his domination of Wales' Player of the Year by winning the top gong for a fourth successive time.

For the sixth time in seven years, Real Madrid star Bale received the honour following a ceremony at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) awards on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old starred during Wales' memorable run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, scoring three goals in the group stage, while he won a second Champions League title with Madrid.

And the winner is… !!! November 8, 2016

With 64 caps to his name, Bale - who signed a new Madrid deal recently - is also on track to become the country's all-time leading goalscorer as he is only three shy of equalling Ian Rush's 28-goal record.

Massive honour to be named Player of the Year! Big thank you to all the Boys, Staff and Fans November 8, 2016

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen walked away with two awards - the Players' and Fans' Player of the Year.

As for manager Chris Coleman, he won the FAW Special Award after guiding Wales to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

It was Wales' first appearance at a major tournament since 1958.