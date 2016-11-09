Trending

Bale crowned Wales' Player of the Year



For the sixth time in seven years, Gareth Bale was named Wales' Player of the Year following a ceremony.

For the sixth time in seven years, Real Madrid star Bale received the honour following a ceremony at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) awards on Tuesday. 

The 27-year-old starred during Wales' memorable run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, scoring three goals in the group stage, while he won a second Champions League title with Madrid.

With 64 caps to his name, Bale - who signed a new Madrid deal recently - is also on track to become the country's all-time leading goalscorer as he is only three shy of equalling Ian Rush's 28-goal record.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen walked away with two awards - the Players' and Fans' Player of the Year.

As for manager Chris Coleman, he won the FAW Special Award after guiding Wales to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

It was Wales' first appearance at a major tournament since 1958.