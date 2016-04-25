Bale dismisses talk of Ronaldo rift
Gareth Bale has dismissed claims there's a problem between him and Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
Reports have suggested that the two have had a frosty relationship since the Welshman arrived in Spain in 2013, with Ronaldo apparently angered by the fact Madrid paid a world-record fee to sign Bale from Tottenham.
Ronaldo recently fuelled that speculation when he stated he does not need to be friends with his team-mates in order to perform.
But, speaking ahead of Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday, Bale addressed the issue.
"He speaks English which helped me when I first came here," Bale told The Times. "We also have that link from the Premier League. We get on really well. The press make a lot of things that maybe we don't but we get on fine.
"We've never had a problem. I've never had an argument with him. He's a very, very passionate person on the pitch, everyone knows that. He's very determined. People sometimes seem to take that the wrong way. We haven't had a problem.
"You definitely have to have teamwork. No one can ever do anything on their own. But you need a little bit of selfishness because that’s what you need as a front man.
"We've found a good balance. We're doing well, scoring a lot of goals, and hopefully we can peak now towards the end of the season and get some trophies."
Bale put in a man-of-the-match performance in Ronaldo's absence to help Real Madrid to a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.
Madrid came from 2-0 down to pick up three points that keep their La Liga title hopes alive, with Bale scoring twice.
