Bale eager to make Real debut at Villarreal

The 24-year-old became the most expensive player in the world earlier this month, after Real paid a reported €100million to sign him from Tottenham.

The Welshman has featured in just one competitive match so far this season – as a substitute for his country in their 3-0 loss to Serbia on Tuesday – as he continues to battle a foot injury.

And while he knows that he is not at the same level of fitness as some of his new team-mates, he insists that he is ready to feature at El Madrigal on Saturday.

Bale said: "I feel good. I have been training in the last week with Wales.

"I have had two good sessions today and I got half an hour (of playing time) with Wales on Tuesday.

"Obviously I am a bit behind everyone else physically, but I am hopeful I can catch up as soon as possible.

"I think you will have to wait until the match to see whether I am picked or not. Hopefully I can get my fitness up straight away and hopefully get a place in the team."