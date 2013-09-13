Bale eager to make Real debut at Villarreal
Gareth Bale is hopeful of making his Real Madrid debut against Villarreal on Saturday, despite admitting that he is still short of fitness.
The 24-year-old became the most expensive player in the world earlier this month, after Real paid a reported €100million to sign him from Tottenham.
The Welshman has featured in just one competitive match so far this season – as a substitute for his country in their 3-0 loss to Serbia on Tuesday – as he continues to battle a foot injury.
And while he knows that he is not at the same level of fitness as some of his new team-mates, he insists that he is ready to feature at El Madrigal on Saturday.
Bale said: "I feel good. I have been training in the last week with Wales.
"I have had two good sessions today and I got half an hour (of playing time) with Wales on Tuesday.
"Obviously I am a bit behind everyone else physically, but I am hopeful I can catch up as soon as possible.
"I think you will have to wait until the match to see whether I am picked or not. Hopefully I can get my fitness up straight away and hopefully get a place in the team."
