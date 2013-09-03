Bale eyeing legendary status at Real Madrid

The Welshman reportedly cost the Spanish club a world-record fee of €100million, following in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane in moving to Real for a previously unprecedented sum.

And Bale says he now wants to go on to become a player who can be mentioned in the same breath as such greats of the modern game.

"There are a lot of players who were here that have been unbelievable; world class and legends of the game," he said.

"Hopefully I can become the player I want to be and in that league. I want to keep improving. I've come to the best in the world - you have the best coaches, the best managers, the best players.

"I want to keep getting better as a player and hopefully reach my potential and what I really think I can do."

The 24-year-old also hailed Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, citing the Italian as a big factor in his decision to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think he's a great manager and it was a big factor in me coming and working with him," he said.

"In every club he's been I've spoken to players who have had him as a manager and they always say he's the best manager they've ever had."